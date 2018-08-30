HINGHAM (CBS) – A Hull woman babysitting a 6-year-old Hingham boy is accused of planning to shoot up heroin while caring for the child.

Police say a person riding a bus with the babysitter, 25-year-old Laura Larosa, overheard her talking on the phone about her plans to use heroin in a nearby business bathroom.

Larosa also allegedly said she was going to have the child turn around so he would not see it. The person on the bus then called police to report Larosa.

Officers quickly located Larosa walking with a child on Station Street in Hingham on Saturday afternoon. Larosa initially denied having any drugs to police, but then told officers a folded paper in her hand contained a small bag of heroin, police said.

Officers found an additional small bag of heroin, a burned metal spoon and a digital scale in her backpack, police said.

Police arrested Larosa and charged her with possessing a Class A controlled substance. She was arraigned Monday in Hingham District Court.

The child was returned safely to his parents.