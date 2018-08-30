By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston
BOSTON (CBS) — David Ortiz may not know exactly what a new book alleges regarding his proximity to bets placed on baseball games, but the former Red Sox star wants nothing to do with any of it.
Ortiz wrote an impassioned post on Instagram on Thursday in response to a new book that alleges a close friend of Ortiz was placing bets on baseball games — including a bet for the Red Sox to lose in July 2005. The book — written by former MLB security agent and league investigator Eddie Dominguez — makes no allegations about Ortiz having any involvement whatsoever with the gambling.
Nevertheless, Ortiz took to social media to deny any involvement. Accusing Dominguez of trying to “diminish my image just to sell a couple books,” Ortiz said no player in MLB would even get near gambling.
“MLB do a hell of a job letting us know as a player the importance of NOT betting on baseball … especially after Pete Rose,” Ortiz wrote.
I wasnt gonna comment on this episode but someone outta nowhere once again try to diminish my image just to sell a couple books…jus for some $$ in his pocket. MLB do a hell of a job letting us know as a player the importance of NOT betting on baseball…especially after pete rose. I have been a player that has been extremely blessed…not only with the love of the fans, but also with lots of $$$. And im SMART ENOUGH to not get caught in some BS like that….trust me!!! im doing this NOT because of u who wrote the book, im doin this for my fans to have peace of mind, cuz y’all deserve that. if i had been involved in anything related to gambling in 2005, my career wouldn’t have ended in 2016….MLB woulda gotten rid of me ASAP, cuz MLB don’t play that!!!! Ill leave this here…remember, you knock me down 10 time, I’ll learn how to get up 11. TRUST. GOD BLESS AMERICA. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ No iba comentar en este episodio pero otra vez alguien quiere tratar de destruir mi imagen sólo para vender sus libros…sólo para el $$ en su bolsillo. MLB trabaja bien fuerte en asegurar que sepamos como jugadores la importancia de NO apostar en baseball…especialmente después del lio con pete rose. He sido un jugador con muchas bendiciones… no sólo con el amor de los fans, sino también con un montón de $$$. Y poseo la inteligente suficiente para no terminar atrapado en algo tan horrible como eso…. créeme!!! estoy haciendo esto no por la persona que escribió el libro, estoy haciendo esto para mis fans para tener la paz de la mente, porque todos ustedes lo merecen. Si yo hubiera estado involucrado en cualquier cosa relacionada con esto en 2005, mi carrera no termina en 2016…. MLB no coje esa con nadie mi carrera ubiese terminado lo mas antes posible, porque MLB no juega!!!! dejo eso ahi … y recuerda, me noqueas 10 veces, y me paro 11 soy guerrero de nacimiento….. bendiciones Dios es el más fuerte 💪🏿
Dominguez explained in the book that he never had any evidence that Ortiz himself was gambling, but due to Ortiz’s friend being in the Red Sox’ clubhouse and also placing bets, he suggested to his superiors at the time that the matter should be investigated.