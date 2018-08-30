By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — David Ortiz may not know exactly what a new book alleges regarding his proximity to bets placed on baseball games, but the former Red Sox star wants nothing to do with any of it.

Ortiz wrote an impassioned post on Instagram on Thursday in response to a new book that alleges a close friend of Ortiz was placing bets on baseball games — including a bet for the Red Sox to lose in July 2005. The book — written by former MLB security agent and league investigator Eddie Dominguez — makes no allegations about Ortiz having any involvement whatsoever with the gambling.

Nevertheless, Ortiz took to social media to deny any involvement. Accusing Dominguez of trying to “diminish my image just to sell a couple books,” Ortiz said no player in MLB would even get near gambling.

“MLB do a hell of a job letting us know as a player the importance of NOT betting on baseball … especially after Pete Rose,” Ortiz wrote.

“I’m doing this NOT because of you who wrote the book,” Ortiz wrote. “I’m doin this for my fans to have peace of mind, cuz y’all deserve that. If I had been involved in anything related to gambling in 2005, my career wouldn’t have ended in 2016. … MLB woulda gotten rid of me ASAP, cuz MLB don’t play that!!!!”

Dominguez explained in the book that he never had any evidence that Ortiz himself was gambling, but due to Ortiz’s friend being in the Red Sox’ clubhouse and also placing bets, he suggested to his superiors at the time that the matter should be investigated.