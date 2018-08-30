COHASSET (CBS) – A Cohasset Middle School teacher has been charged with indecently assaulting a female student at the school.

Jeffrey Knight, 57, of Pembroke, was charged in a criminal complaint with two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 and two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or older. All charges relate to the same victim, Cohasset Police said in a statement.

Knight is employed by the Cohasset school district as a middle school teacher.

The complaint, filed in Quincy District Court, alleges that Knight indecently touched a female minor student during class on dates in 2017 and 2018, police said.

Knight is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 19 in Quincy District Court.

The Cohasset Police Department, the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families and the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office were part of the investigation.

Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to call Cohasset detectives at 781-383-1055, ext. 6107.