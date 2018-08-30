Jalen Ramsey Doesn't Think Rob Gronkowski Is 'As Great As People Think'Given the amount of talking he does, it was only a matter of time until Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey had something to say about someone on the New England Patriots.

Kevin Owens Wants To Face Best Friend Finn Bálor At WrestleManiaThe future of WWE Superstar and former Universal Champion Kevin Owens looks murky after losses to Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins.

Players To Watch In Patriots Preseason Finale Vs. GiantsThere are a number of players battling for a roster spot as the Patriots close out their preseason against the New York Giants on Thursday night.

David Price Optimistic He'll Make Next Start, But Red Sox Should Take Cautious ApproachEven after taking a sharp liner off his left wrist, David Price is confident he'll make his next start for the Boston Red Sox. The team may have other plans, though.

Hurley: Patriots' Uncertainty In 2018 Somewhat Of A Welcome Throwback To 2008 SeasonSurely, if you're the Patriots, you'd like to continue that run of excellence. But the feeling as the 2018 preseason comes to an end is that this year more than most recent years, some questions are still left unanswered. That's exciting.