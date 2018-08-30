  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) – A dog in distress on a hot summer day got a much-needed makeover thanks to Boston police officers and a local business.

The department said an officer on patrol in Dorchester Tuesday found a “seemingly abandoned dog with matted fur and overgrown nails wandering aimlessly around the busy street.”

With temperatures in the 90s, Officer Michael Shikoluk carried the dog into his cruiser and brought him back to the station. Lt. Beth Leary, a dog lover, then brought “Harry” to The Modern Dog in Dorchester and used her own money to clean the dog up.

The dog was taken to Boston Animal Control for an evaluation.

