WORCESTER (CBS) — Worcester police have arrested a man accused of breaking into several homes in broad daylight Tuesday.

David Edward Rand was arraigned on six charges: including breaking and entering and larceny, Wednesday in Worcester District Court. He entered a not guilty plea and will be back in court September 27th.

Two of the people he’s accused of trying to steal from say they caught him in the act.

“So I opened the door came out confronted him as he was walking out with a big bag of paper towels,” said victim Christine.

Christine said she confronted Rand while he was trying to take cleaning supplies from her Houghton Street porch closet.

“And I said what are you doing? He was like I need products I said but they’re mine. He said well you’re not using them and I started screaming for my husband,” said Christine.

Another resident, who does not want to be identified, noticed Rand on his security camera at his Acton Street apartment.

“Started looking around. When he noticed there was a camera in the corner he pushed it up. I approached him asking why he was in there said he was looking for vacant or available apartments,” said the victim.

Court documents show the victim’s video is being used as evidence.

Both victims are relieved an arrest was made.