(MARE) – Tyvon is an active ten-year-old boy of African American descent who loves being silly and making people laugh. Tyvon is also very artistic and can often be seen drawing and creating things on paper. During times of leisure, Tyvon likes playing video games and watching television. When he gets a bit older, Tyvon says he wants to be a professional football, baseball or basketball player. In school Tyvon is working towards reaching his fullest potential. He proudly entered into the fifth grade this school year.

Tyvon is ready to find his forever family. Tyvon does well in family settings and could be placed with either a two-parent or single parent family. It would be best that if there are other children in the home that he is the oldest child and there are no children of competing ages.

