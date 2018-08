GLOUCESTER (CBS) – Thousands of people are without power Wednesday on the North Shore in the midst of a heat wave.

National Grid says a large portion of the outages are due to a problem with a high-tension line.

At one point there were up to 15,000 outages. As of noon, the number was down to less than 6,000.

Essex, Gloucester, Peabody, and Beverly were among the towns impacted by the outages.