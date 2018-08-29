WEATHER ALERT:Excessive Heat Warning
BOSTON (CBS/AP) — A convicted killer is suing the Massachusetts prisons commissioner in her latest legal effort to receive a sex change operation at taxpayer expense. On Wednesday, Michelle Kosilek filed the lawsuit against Correction Commissioner Thomas Turco in federal court in Boston last week.

The lawsuit asks a judge to order Turco to immediately transfer Kosilek from a men’s prison in Norfolk to the state’s women’s prison in Framingham, and to have the Correction Department’s medical provider schedule her for “gender-affirming” surgery.

michelle kosilek Convicted Murderer Seeking Sex Change Surgery In Prison Sues Mass. Correction Commissioner

Michelle Kosilek. (WBZ-TV file image)

A state prisons spokesman declined to comment.

Kosilek was known as Robert Kosilek when she was convicted in 1990 of murdering her wife, Cheryl.

The U.S. Supreme Court in 2015 declined to hear Kosilek’s appeal of a lower court ruling that rejected the requested surgery.

