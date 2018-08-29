BOSTON (CBS) – Don’t take all of your vacation time? You may be cutting your life short.

A new study finds that middle age men who take less vacation may be at higher risk of dying early.

Researchers followed more than 1,200 middle-aged men for almost four decades. In one group, they found that those who took three weeks or less of vacation a year were 37-percent more likely to die early than those who took more vacation time.

Experts say vacation may improve health by reducing stress. It’s unclear what effect it has on women’s health and more research is needed to clarify the link, but in the meantime, if you have vacation time and you enjoy it, you should probably take it.