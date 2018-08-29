WEATHER ALERT:Excessive Heat Warning
HAVERHILL (CBS) – There is a heavy police presence in Haverhill after a man ran from officers Wednesday morning.

State Police are searching in the area of Carleton Street and Interstate 495. Haverhill Police said the man fled on foot during a motor vehicle pursuit.

haverhill1 Large Search Underway For Man Who Ran From Haverhill Police

A car surrounded by police tape while police search for a suspect in Haverhill. (WBZ-TV)

A State Police helicopter, K-9 units, and other state and local police officers are searching the area.

The suspect is described as a black man with face tattoos and a cowboy hat. He was last seen wearing a light-colored V-neck shirt and black shorts.

Haverhill Public Schools called for an early dismissal on Wednesday due to high temperatures. The district announced that students will be held until the police situation is resolved, though parents can still pick up their children.

