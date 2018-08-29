STONINGTON (CBS) – A Maine fisherman caught an extremely rare lobster, but it won’t be on a dinner plate anytime soon.

Mike Billings said he threw back a translucent white lobster caught Tuesday morning off Stonington because it was too small.

The Portland Press-Herald reports that the “ghost” lobsters are likely a result of the genetic condition Leucism. The chances of catching one are said to be 1 in 100 million.

The newspaper reports that Billings caught another rare lobster with one blue claw back in 2014.

In June, a “cotton candy” lobster caught off Maine went viral.