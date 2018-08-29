WEATHER ALERT:Excessive Heat Warning
FITCHBURG (CBS) – Pizza deliveries in Fitchburg will hopefully go a little smoother thanks to Domino’s.

The pizza chain announced Wednesday that Fitchburg is one of 11 cities selected to receive a “Paving for Pizza” grant. Fitchburg will get $5,000 to repair potholes, cracks and bumps in its roads.

Customers nominated more than 15,000 zip codes for the grant, and Fitchburg was a popular choice.

“Cracks, bumps and potholes can easily ruin a good carryout pizza, and nobody wants that,” said Shawn Laing, Fitchburg Domino’s franchise owner, in a statement. “We’re thrilled that Fitchburg was selected as a grant recipient to help smooth the ride home for our carryout customers.”

