BOSTON (Hoodline) – Paying attention to monthly U.S. jobs reports, and curious what they mean for local workers? Here’s how the current employment market looks across industries in Boston.

Computer software, one of the top industries in which the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) has consistently reported positive job growth in recent months, was also one of the industries seeking the most new workers last month in the Boston area.

Health care and hospitals ranked first in local jobs recruitment last month, followed by computer software and hardware, recruiting and staffing, banking and financial services, and education, according to data from jobs site Glassdoor.

Many of the city’s top industries reflect national trends, while some are more unique to the area. Of the five industries recruiting the most workers in Boston last month, health care, computer software, and recruiting were in the top five nationwide; finance and education ranked fourth and fifth in Boston but only ninth and eighth across the U.S., respectively.

Differences in how employees rate their employers across industries in Boston differ from patterns in other parts of the country, however. Companies with the highest employee ratings in the U.S. appear in real estate, accounting and law, internet tech, computer software, and recruiting. Companies in only one of those industries—recruiting and staffing—are also rated highest among those recruiting this month in Boston.

Among highly rated companies with new job listings last month, employees gave Boston-based utilities companies an average overall rating of 4.93 out of five stars in the city, while local agricultural employers earn an average rating of 4.59 stars. That’s compared to an average rating of 3.75 stars for health care companies, and four stars for software and hardware companies, the industry with the second most current job openings in the area.

Interested in scoring a new position in an industry with lots of opportunities or stellar employee satisfaction ratings? Companies in the following industries are looking for workers with a variety of skills.

Hospitals and health care companies like Boston Medical Center, Massachusetts General Hospital, and Brigham and Women’s Hospital are hiring large numbers of registered nurses, research assistants, and patient care technicians. And utilities companies like Enel Green Power, Schneider Electric, and ENGIE are currently hiring software engineers, product managers, and performance engineers.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.