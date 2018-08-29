BOSTON (CBS) – When you suffer through cold, snowy winters and cold, wet springs the way we do around here, you tend to really appreciate the full blossoming of nature when it finally happens. But by this point in the summer, with the sun beating down and a breeze sometimes hard to find, our appreciation for nature can at times be challenged.

Let’s talk about critters – both the four-legged and the flying kind, especially after thousands of bees descended on a hot dog stand in Times Square Tuesday.

The experts say we’re in the middle of bee swarming season, and these bees might have felt crowded out of their nearby rooftop beehive. But while they’re basically harmless, sights like these are concerning to those who see the balance of power tipping in favor of the critters. After all, they did close down a busy street in Manhattan.

But this is about more than just bees. If you’re trying to cultivate a garden around here this summer you know that the rabbit invasion has never seemed more intense, and they’re hungry to chow down on the fruits of your labor.

Even worse are the coyotes, carrying off family pets with impunity. The experts say they almost never attack humans. Let’s hope they’re right.

I get it, we’re the invaders and nature was here first. Fine. But don’t even get me started on the sharks.

