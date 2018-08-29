BOSTON (CBS) — The end of the preseason is normally a glorious time for NFL players, especially the ones who missed the previous season due to injury. But Julian Edelman this week finds himself lacking that spirit.

That’s because, of course, beginning this weekend, Edelman will be suspended for four weeks, after he tested positive for a PED in the offseason. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Edelman admitted that he’s not exactly riding high as the preseason comes to an end.

“It’s been a hard week,” Edelman told reporters, per Patriots.com. “It’s definitely been a reality check, but I’m not going to sit here and worry about things I can’t control. Ultimately, I put myself in this situation.”

Edelman, 32, has had an active few weeks in the preseason. He was given extended playing time in the preseason opener, though he didn’t record any receptions. In Week 2, he caught four passes for 26 yards. Last week in Carolina, he caught three passes for 23 yards.

Considering he hadn’t played since last August, when he suffered a torn ACL in the 2017 preseason, the work was instrumental in getting Edelman back to speed. That’s an effort Edelman has put forth all summer long.

“I definitely put a lot more value into these practices, every opportunity I’ve had this week to do extra,” he said. “I won’t be there for the first four, so I don’t want to go into those weeks saying, ‘I wish I would’ve done this or that.'”

Though he’d much rather be on the field, Edelman said he’ll be watching and rooting for his teammates all the same.

“I’m still part of the team,” he said. “I’m excited for the guys that are going to get opportunities and for this 2018 season.”