WEATHER ALERT:Excessive Heat Warning
Filed Under:Delta Air Lines, Local TV, Worcester Airport

WORCESTER (CBS) – Another major airline is set to service Worcester Airport.

Delta Air Lines and Massport on Tuesday announced a new nonstop daily flight from Worcester to Detroit Metropolitan Airport starting next August. It will be operated by Delta Connection carrier SkyWest Airlines.

Right now, JetBlue flies out of Worcester to Florida and New York. American Airlines will offer daily flights to Philadelphia starting in October.

The new route to Detroit will offer more than 100 connecting possibilities for passengers.

“A Delta flight from Worcester Regional Airport to Detroit is yet another opportunity to connect Massachusetts’ local economy to the global economy,” Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito said in a statement.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s