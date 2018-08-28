WORCESTER (CBS) – Another major airline is set to service Worcester Airport.

Delta Air Lines and Massport on Tuesday announced a new nonstop daily flight from Worcester to Detroit Metropolitan Airport starting next August. It will be operated by Delta Connection carrier SkyWest Airlines.

Right now, JetBlue flies out of Worcester to Florida and New York. American Airlines will offer daily flights to Philadelphia starting in October.

The new route to Detroit will offer more than 100 connecting possibilities for passengers.

“A Delta flight from Worcester Regional Airport to Detroit is yet another opportunity to connect Massachusetts’ local economy to the global economy,” Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito said in a statement.