BOSTON (CBS) — North America will be hosting the World Cup in 2026, and on Tuesday, President Donald Trump remarked that Patriots and Revolution owner Robert Kraft deserves some credit for the event returning to the U.S.

“Bob [Kraft] originally called me and he said, what do you think of the idea of trying to get the World Cup to the United States? And I said I think we really like it,” Trump said Tuesday in a meeting with FIFA president Gianni Infantino. “And then we got Canada, we got Mexico involved, and we’re going to have a great partnership, and it’s going to be very special. I look forward to it.”

The president stressed to Infantino the importance of the event being held in the United States.

“We will be there and it will be a very, very important and a very special event,” Trump said. “And I think also having it in the United States is very important for soccer, especially in light of the fact that soccer has done so well.”

Trump also managed to fit in a jab at the assembled press that was present for the meeting in the Oval Office.

“So let’s see, 2026. I won’t be here [in the White House]. I won’t be here,” Trump said. “Maybe they’ll extend the term, because I know they [the media] would love to see [that]. Because if they don’t extend, the media is going to be very boring, it’s going to be very boring. They’ll all be out of business, I guess.”

The sites of the 2026 matches have not yet been set, but Gillette Stadium in Foxboro is believed to be among the venues being considered for hosting.