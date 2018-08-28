BOSTON (CBS) — Tuesday night was a special evening for Patriots long snapper Joe Cardona.

During the annual Patriots Premiere event at Gillette Stadium, Cardona was presented with the 2018 Ron Burton Community Service Award. The award is named after the late Ron Burton, father of WBZ-TV sports anchor Steve Burton and reporter Paul Burton. The elder Burton was the first player drafted by the Patriots and was a community leader revered for his charitable work.

Cardona has played 48 regular-season games and eight playoff contests over the last three seasons with the Patriots. He joined the team as a fifth-round draft pick out of Navy in 2015.

Past recipients are Jordan Richards (2017), Rob Gronkowski (2016), Nate Solder (2015), Devin McCourty (2014), Matthew Slater (2013), Zoltan Mesko (2012), Jerod Mayo (2011), Vince Wilfork (2010), Kevin Faulk (2009), Larry Izzo (2008), Ty Warren (2007), Jarvis Green (2006), Matt Light (2005), Troy Brown (2004) and Joe Andruzzi (2003).