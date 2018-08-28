By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) – If you’re a Celtics fan worried about Kyrie Irving leaving the team after this season, fret no more. One of the NBA’s most trusted scribes doesn’t think the All-Star point guard will be leaving the promising future that Boston has to offer anytime soon.

There has been some speculation that Irving, who can opt out of his deal after the upcoming season, wants to join forces with his pal Jimmy Butler (also slated for free agency next summer) and build a “super team” of their own in New York, either with the Knicks or the Nets. Turning either of those teams into a “super team” would take a lot more than just Irving or Butler, but that wouldn’t be a bad start.

Still, if you think that sounds like a silly proposition for Irving, given how close the Celtics appear to being a legit NBA title contender, you’re not alone. On his new podcast, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said he can’t see Irving leaving such a promising opportunity in Boston.

“I still would take Boston against the rest of the field,” said Woj. “I still think in the end, there comes a moment of truth when you look around and you have to make a decision about somewhere else. And when you really start inspecting the questions that are in almost any other circumstance he would go to, you would say: ‘Boy, it’s pretty good here [in Boston].’ I still think it is going to be really hard to walk away from [the Celtics].”

That should make any Celtics fans who are worried about next summer feel at least a little bit better. Wojnarowski is as plugged-in as they come in the NBA, and when he isn’t dropping “Woj Bombs” and breaking big NBA stories, he’s winning NBA Draft night with his thesaurus. This isn’t just some random Chicago reporter throwing a rumor against the wall, which is how the whole Irving-to-New York nonsense started in the first place (not to mention, Irving is a New Jersey native and had the Knicks on his pre-trade wish list).

However, this still sounds like a guess from Woj. And given that the mind of Kyrie Irving is one of the most unique places on this spherical planet (or flat, depending on who you ask), don’t rule out anything just yet.

But next offseason is a long, long, long ways away. Until then, just enjoy Irving in a Celtics uniform in what should be an extremely enjoyable 2018-19 season.