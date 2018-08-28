BOSTON (CBS) — A transformer fire left some Chelsea residents without power amid Tuesday’s extreme heat. At it’s peak, about 1,800 customers were without power around 7:30 p.m., according to Eversource.

The transformer is on Chestnut Street. Most of the power has been restored.

Chelsea Police said the fire also temporarily knocked out phone lines but that has since been restored.

Firefighters were also forced to work through the heat to put out a blaze on Clarendon Street in Watertown. Crews were first called to the scene around 5 p.m.

According to the Watertown Fire Chief, extra firefighters responded to help rotate through the man power more frequently.

The fire damaged a health center and destroyed several cars. The cause of the fire is not known at this time.