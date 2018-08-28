WEATHER ALERT:Excessive Heat Watch
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chelsea

CHELSEA (CBS) – A woman is in critical condition after she was shot in Chelsea.

The 42-year-old woman was shot twice outside a home on Clark Avenue just before midnight. She was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital, where she spent the night with wounds to her left forearm and chest.

“Detectives believe it was not a random attack based on preliminary evidence gathered at the scene,” Chelsea Police said in a statement Tuesday.

They’re looking for a car, possibly a gray four-door Honda with tinted windows, that was seen leaving the area after the shooting. Investigators say there were two people in the vehicle.

Anyone with information should call Chelsea Police at 617-466-4800.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s