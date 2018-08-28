CHELSEA (CBS) – A woman is in critical condition after she was shot in Chelsea.

The 42-year-old woman was shot twice outside a home on Clark Avenue just before midnight. She was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital, where she spent the night with wounds to her left forearm and chest.

“Detectives believe it was not a random attack based on preliminary evidence gathered at the scene,” Chelsea Police said in a statement Tuesday.

An investigation is underway after and overnight shooting on Clark Ave in #Chelsea. @CityofChelseaPD confirm one female victim was shot. This morning several bullet holes are visible around the now cleared scene. @wbz pic.twitter.com/ZqRdEEePY4 — MichelleReneeFisher (@Michelle_WBZ) August 28, 2018

They’re looking for a car, possibly a gray four-door Honda with tinted windows, that was seen leaving the area after the shooting. Investigators say there were two people in the vehicle.

Anyone with information should call Chelsea Police at 617-466-4800.