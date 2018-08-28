CAMBRIDGE (CBS/AP) — Massachusetts Institute of Technology students shared their concerns Tuesday after fraternity house on Memorial Drive appears to have been struck by gunfire.
“The first couple of days on campus, definitely that’s something to be concerned about,” said Habeeb Salau, a freshman.
Police say authorities believe shots were fired in the area Monday night, striking at least one building. Police say there have been no reported injuries.
“It’s just like pretty shocking because MIT is a very safe campus,” said Mark Mockett, a senior.
“It’s a little bit scary, I guess, because there’s so many dorms here, there’s usually people around at all hours of the night,” said Enuma Mokel, a sophomore.
At least one bullet struck a green shutter on the Phi Beta Epsilon fraternity house. MIT and the fraternity declined comment.
Photos from the scene show what appears to be a bullet hole in one of the windows of the building.
A Massachusetts State Police spokesman said officials are investigating.
