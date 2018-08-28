WEATHER ALERT:Excessive Heat Warning
HYANNIS (CBS) – A boa constrictor bit a man in Hyannis Monday night, authorities said.

The Hyannis Fire Department said it happened at about 7:30 p.m. on Hiramar Road. They said a 20-year-old man saw the 5-foot boa constrictor eating a rat at the edge of a wooded area when he tried to pick up the snake and it bit him.

The boa constrictor that bit a man on Cape Cod. (Image credit: HyannisNews.com)

The victim suffered multiple puncture wounds to his left wrist and was taken to Cape Cod Hospital. The boa constrictor is not believed to be venomous and was turned over to environmental police.

The boa constrictor is believed to have been a pet abandoned by its owner.

