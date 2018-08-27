BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady didn’t want to talk about Alex Guerrero’s travels on Monday morning.

The Patriots quarterback kicked off his week by cutting his weekly radio interview with WEEI’s Kirk & Callahan short. Asked multiple times about his personal trainer traveling with the team to last week’s preseason game in Charlotte, Brady decided the interview had gone on long enough.

It was well-documented last season that Bill Belichick banned Guerrero from the sidelines at games and from team flights, but it appears the two sides came to a compromise last week when Guerrero was on the team flight (he is still not allowed on the sidelines, according to multiple reports). Asked what had changed between Belichick and Guerrero since last season, Brady made it clear that he didn’t want to discuss the matter.

“Yeah, I am not getting into all that,” he first replied.

But Kirk Minihane pressed on, saying that when he talked with Guerrero in Minneapolis ahead of Super Bowl LII, the trainer said that he and Belichick had a good relationship. When Minihane asked Brady if that was true, the quarterback again punted on answering.

“I said I don’t want to get into it,” Brady echoed. “Everyone knows, it is well-documented the work he and I do together.”

Pressed if Guerrero was on the sideline Friday night when the Patriots lost to the Carolina Panthers, Brady decided to end the interview.

“All right, guys. Have a great day. I’ll talk to you later,” said Brady.

Questions about Guerrero and his relationship to the Patriots have been a touchy subject for Brady over the last few seasons. Earlier in training camp, the quarterback ended his first media session of the new season when asked if there was a connection between Guerrero and Julian Edelman’s four-game PED suspension.

“I have no comment. That’s ridiculous,” said Brady back on July 28. “I’m out.”

Even if there has been a compromise between Belichick, Brady and Guerrero, Brady clearly doesn’t want to talk about.

This is the second time Brady has hung up on the Kirk & Callahan program in the last year. He abruptly ended his weekly appearance in January after WEEI host Alex Reimer made disparaging remarks about his daughter, Vivian.