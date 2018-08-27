  • WBZ TVOn Air

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has pleaded not guilty to killing three women whose bodies were discovered at his home.

Stewart Weldon, of Springfield, said little outside of “not guilty” three times at his arraignment lasting about five minutes Monday. Not guilty pleas were entered on his behalf to 49 other charges. He was held without bail.

springfield court stewart weldon No Bail For Man Charged With Killing 3 Women Found In Springfield Home

Stewart Weldon in court on June 4, 2018. (Image credit: WGGB-TV)

Prosecutors say the 52 charges involve not just the three women found at his home in May, but 11 alleged victims.

victims No Bail For Man Charged With Killing 3 Women Found In Springfield Home

(WBZ-TV)

The bodies of 47-year-old Ernestine Ryans, 34-year-old America Lyden and 27-year-old Kayla Escalante were found at the 40-year-old Weldon’s home after he was pulled over and a woman in his car said she had been held against her will, beaten and sexually assaulted.

Weldon’s attorney said his client is “looking forward to defending himself.”

