BOSTON (CBS) — A sex assault reportedly took place on the Charleston campus of Bunker Hill Community College Monday evening. According to the school, a female student was groped and asked for sexual favors by a man around 6:15 p.m.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his twenties with short hair, wearing a Chicago bulls t-shirt and basketball shorts. He drove away in a black Nissan. The man said he went by the name Caesar, according to the school’s public safety alert.

BHCC Campus Police are actively investigating and asking everyone to remain vigilant.

If you have any information about incident, contact BHCC police at 617-228-2222.

