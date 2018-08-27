BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Patriots on Monday locked down a significant player for the long term, reportedly signing guard Shaq Mason to a five-year contract extension.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the five-year contract will pay Mason as much as $50 million. The Boston Herald’s Kevin Duffy confirmed the deal.

The #Patriots have agreed to terms with G Shaq Mason on a five-year extension worth up to $50 million, sources informed of the agreement tell me and @HerbieTeope. Former fourth-round pick gets top-10 guard money. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 27, 2018

Can confirm that the Patriots are signing Shaq Mason to a contract extension. Interior O-Line remains intact for years to come. First reported by @MikeGarafolo and @HerbieTeope — Kevin Duffy (@KevinRDuffy) August 27, 2018

Duffy added that the deal includes $23.5 million in guaranteed money.

Mason, 24, was drafted by the Patriots in the fourth round (131st overall) in the 2015 NFL Draft. He started in 10 games as a rookie but has started 31 of a possible 32 games in the two seasons since. He’s also started all eight of the Patriots’ postseason games since he entered the league.

Pro Football Focus gave Mason an 81.6 grade in 2017, qualifying him as above-average. The website graded Mason as a more effective run blocker than pass blocker, but Mason’s dependability and reliability have clearly worked to inspire Bill Belichick and the Patriots to secure him for the long term.