BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots got a pair of injured players back on the practice field on Monday.

Starting right tackle Marcus Cannon and rookie running back Sony Michel were both on the field as the team prepares for their preseason finale Thursday night against the New York Giants. Chances are neither player will play in that final preseason tilt, but returning to practice is a good sign they may be ready for the start of the regular season on Sept. 9.

Sony Michel and Marcus Cannon were back on the field for @patriots practice today. #patriots #WBZ — Levan Reid (@LevanReid) August 27, 2018

There is more optimism around Cannon, who has been out with an undisclosed injury since Aug. 1. But his injury has been deemed “minor” according to several reports and the former All Pro lineman is expected to be ready for Week 1 against the Houston Texans. That’d be a giant boost to New England’s offensive line, which took a hit last week when rookie Isaiah Wynn was lost for the season.

Michel has also been out since Aug. 1, when the rookie reportedly tweaked something in his knee. He underwent a minor procedure to drain fluid from the knee, and has missed 12 practices and all three preseason games. He did not participate in drills on Monday, but being on the field is a good step in the right direction for New England’s first-round pick.

Fellow running back Rex Burkhead was also on the field in a limited role. He’s reportedly dealing with a knee injury that is not expected to keep him out of regular season action.

There were also a trio of new players on the field for New England; a pair of running backs (Nos. 27 and 42) and a wide receiver (No. 19). No word on who these mystery men are just yet.