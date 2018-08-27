Comments
ORLEANS (CBS) — Nauset Beach in Orleans closed temporarily Monday morning after a shark sighting.
Swimmers had to clear the water from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
At the same time, the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy said researchers tagged an 11-foot white shark about 100 yards off the beach, south of the parking lot.
It’s the 10th great white shark tagged by scientists this season off the coast of Cape Cod.
A shark bit a swimmer off Truro earlier this month. Tufts Medical Center confirmed Monday that William Lytton has since been released from the hospital.