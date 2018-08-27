ORLEANS (CBS) — Nauset Beach in Orleans closed temporarily Monday morning after a shark sighting.

Swimmers had to clear the water from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

At the same time, the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy said researchers tagged an 11-foot white shark about 100 yards off the beach, south of the parking lot.

Shark tagged! @MassDMF’s Dr. Skomal, working with our team, just tagged this 11’ white shark (10th of the season) ~100 yards off Nauset Beach, just south of the parking lot. pic.twitter.com/I5cS898Phu — Atlantic White Shark Conservancy (@A_WhiteShark) August 27, 2018

It’s the 10th great white shark tagged by scientists this season off the coast of Cape Cod.

A shark bit a swimmer off Truro earlier this month. Tufts Medical Center confirmed Monday that William Lytton has since been released from the hospital.