  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Nauset Beach, Orleans, Sharks

ORLEANS (CBS) — Nauset Beach in Orleans closed temporarily Monday morning after a shark sighting.

Swimmers had to clear the water from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

At the same time, the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy said researchers tagged an 11-foot white shark about 100 yards off the beach, south of the parking lot.

It’s the 10th great white shark tagged by scientists this season off the coast of Cape Cod.

A shark bit a swimmer off Truro earlier this month. Tufts Medical Center confirmed Monday that William Lytton has since been released from the hospital.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s