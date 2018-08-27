BOSTON (CBS) – A Middleton firefighter and former hockey coach accused of child rape was released Monday after posting $5,000 bail.

Andrew LeColst appeared before a judge Monday morning. He’s accused of raping a teenage girl when he worked as a high school hockey coach, teacher and teacher’s aide in Boxford.

The alleged sexual assaults occurred between 2003 and 2005, when the victim was between 13 and 15 years old, according to prosecutors.

At the time of the alleged assaults, LeColst was a member of the coaching staff of the hockey team at Masconomet Regional High School in Boxford.

LeColst has been ordered to stay away from the victim and her family.

He is currently on paid leave from the Middleton Fire Department.