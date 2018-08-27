LAWRENCE (CBS) – The Lawrence and Haverhill school districts are dismissing students early for expected hot weather, leaving parents scrambling to find child care.

“I don’t think they should be getting up early for three hours of school. Either make it a full day, fix the AC units or don’t have them come in at all,” said parent Celine Ramirez.

Students in Lawrence Public Schools will be released early Monday through Thursday and in Haverhill, just Tuesday and Wednesday. Public preschool in Lawrence will be closed all week.

With little notice, parents are forced to make accommodations.

“They are working until 5 or 6 and now they have to worry about where to take the kids. What am I going to do? Who am I going to get so my kid can get out safe?” said Nelly Guerrero.

The situation highlights the debate of whether students should go back to school before or after the Labor Day holiday.

“I think they should move it back to how it was before, after Labor Day,” said Ramirez.

“I know that they want to squeeze in as many days as possible, especially here we have so many snow days that happen,” said parent Rickey Gonzalez.