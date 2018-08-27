HANSON (CBS) – A plane crashed and flipped over in Hanson Monday afternoon, days after a deadly crash near the same airport.

The Hanson Fire Department said the 20-year-old pilot was hospitalized with minor injuries after going off the runway at Cranland Aiport. The crash occurred at about 1 p.m. as the Cessna 182 was landing.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating the crash.

NTSB official says they’ve yet to the speak to the pilot of the Cessna that overran the runway at a Hanson airport and landed on its roof this afternoon.

It’s the 2nd plane crash near the airport in three days.

Live updates on @wbz at 5PM & 6PM. pic.twitter.com/246cXTtXeo — Anaridis Rodriguez (@Anaridis) August 27, 2018

On Friday, a small plane crashed into a pond near the airport. Pilot Scott Landis, 34, died in the crash, while his brother suffered serious injuries. The airport manager said there appeared to be engine failure on takeoff in that crash.