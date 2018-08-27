Comments
HANSON (CBS) – A plane crashed and flipped over in Hanson Monday afternoon, days after a deadly crash near the same airport.
The Hanson Fire Department said the 20-year-old pilot was hospitalized with minor injuries after going off the runway at Cranland Aiport. The crash occurred at about 1 p.m. as the Cessna 182 was landing.
The FAA and NTSB are investigating the crash.
On Friday, a small plane crashed into a pond near the airport. Pilot Scott Landis, 34, died in the crash, while his brother suffered serious injuries. The airport manager said there appeared to be engine failure on takeoff in that crash.