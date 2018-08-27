Filed Under:Anaridis Rodriguez, Cranland Aiport, Hanson, Local TV, Plane Crash

HANSON (CBS) – A plane crashed and flipped over in Hanson Monday afternoon, days after a deadly crash near the same airport.

The Hanson Fire Department said the 20-year-old pilot was hospitalized with minor injuries after going off the runway at Cranland Aiport. The crash occurred at about 1 p.m. as the Cessna 182 was landing.

hanson plane crash monday Plane Flips Over At Hanson Airport Days After Deadly Crash

A plane flipped over at Cranland Airport on Monday (Photo credit: Hanson Fire Department)

The FAA and NTSB are investigating the crash.

On Friday, a small plane crashed into a pond near the airport. Pilot Scott Landis, 34, died in the crash, while his brother suffered serious injuries. The airport manager said there appeared to be engine failure on takeoff in that crash.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s