  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Farmer’s Almanac, Local TV, Winter

LEWISTON, MAINE (CBS) – It’s a battle of the almanacs – whose scientifically suspect winter forecast will win out?

Last week The Old Farmer’s Almanac, a 226-year-old New Hampshire publication, used its “secret formula” to predict below-normal levels of snowfall and a warmer upcoming winter for New England and much of the country.

But now the Maine-based Farmers’ Almanac is here to “melt rumors of mild winter.”

“Contrary to some stories floating around on the internet, our time-tested, long-range formula is pointing towards a very long, cold, and snow-filled winter,” editor Peter Geiger says in a statement.

beacon hill snow Challenging Rivals Forecast, Maines Farmers Almanac Predicts Teeth Chattering & Snowy Winter

Snow drifts on Beacon Hill (Photo credit Jill Poschmann)

The 2019 Farmers’ Almanac predicts “teeth-chattering cold” and “significant snowfall.” Almanac writers have also somehow pegged March 20-23 for a “potent” East Coast winter storm.

So which almanac should you believe? The meteorologists at WBZ-TV would go with. . . neither.

Boston saw 59.9 inches of snow last season; an average winter is 43.3 inches.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s