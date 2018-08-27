LEWISTON, MAINE (CBS) – It’s a battle of the almanacs – whose scientifically suspect winter forecast will win out?
Last week The Old Farmer’s Almanac, a 226-year-old New Hampshire publication, used its “secret formula” to predict below-normal levels of snowfall and a warmer upcoming winter for New England and much of the country.
But now the Maine-based Farmers’ Almanac is here to “melt rumors of mild winter.”
“Contrary to some stories floating around on the internet, our time-tested, long-range formula is pointing towards a very long, cold, and snow-filled winter,” editor Peter Geiger says in a statement.
The 2019 Farmers’ Almanac predicts “teeth-chattering cold” and “significant snowfall.” Almanac writers have also somehow pegged March 20-23 for a “potent” East Coast winter storm.
So which almanac should you believe? The meteorologists at WBZ-TV would go with. . . neither.
Boston saw 59.9 inches of snow last season; an average winter is 43.3 inches.