LEWISTON, MAINE (CBS) – It’s a battle of the almanacs – whose scientifically suspect winter forecast will win out?

Last week The Old Farmer’s Almanac, a 226-year-old New Hampshire publication, used its “secret formula” to predict below-normal levels of snowfall and a warmer upcoming winter for New England and much of the country.

But now the Maine-based Farmers’ Almanac is here to “melt rumors of mild winter.”

“Contrary to some stories floating around on the internet, our time-tested, long-range formula is pointing towards a very long, cold, and snow-filled winter,” editor Peter Geiger says in a statement.

The 2019 Farmers’ Almanac predicts “teeth-chattering cold” and “significant snowfall.” Almanac writers have also somehow pegged March 20-23 for a “potent” East Coast winter storm.

So which almanac should you believe? The meteorologists at WBZ-TV would go with. . . neither.

Hi I know there's science and all but can you comment on Miss Cleo's winter outlook please? https://t.co/L6qyij7lDj — Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) August 22, 2018

Boston saw 59.9 inches of snow last season; an average winter is 43.3 inches.