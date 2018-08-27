BOSTON (CBS) – Marijuana has been touted as a remedy for morning sickness so more women are using it while pregnant and even while breastfeeding, but the nation’s leading group of pediatricians is sounding an alarm saying not enough is known about the effects of the drug on a child’s developing brain.

It is estimated that 1 in 20 women use marijuana while pregnant and in some places where the drug is legal, almost 20 percent of women use it while breastfeeding.

A small study found that THC, the ingredient in marijuana which causes the so-called “high”, does show up in the breast milk of nursing moms.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says it’s still not clear whether exposing fetuses and young babies to marijuana is detrimental to brain development and until more research is available, women should avoid using the drug while pregnant or nursing.

The American College of obstetricians and gynecologists agrees.