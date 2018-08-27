BOSTON (CBS) – People who have deep furrowing of their brows, more than is typical for their age, may be at higher risk for heart disease.

Researchers in France looked at more than 3,000 adults and assessed their degree of forehead wrinkling from “no wrinkles” to “numerous deep wrinkles.” They found that those with the deepest wrinkles were almost 10 times more likely to die from heart disease than people with none.

Scientists don’t know why there is an association but say changes in collagen and oxidative stress are both linked to wrinkling and hardening of the arteries.

Experts say the best way to assess cardiovascular risk is by measuring blood pressure, cholesterol, BMI, and other health parameters, but forehead wrinkling could be a low cost and simple way for doctors to identify people who may be at higher risk.