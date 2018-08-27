(CBS San Francisco) — A piece of computer history dating back four decades is about to hit the auction block and is expected to fetch a six-figure price.

Boston-based RR Auction is auctioning off an original Apple-1 computer, dating back to the late 1970s. The computer reportedly is a machine made by company co-founders Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak for The Byte Shop in Mountain View, one of the first computer stores in the world.

The auction house said the computer was recently restored and is “fully operational.”

Auction organizers expect the Apple-1 would fetch at least $300,000 when it goes up for bid in late September.

The company’s first device helped paved the way for what would become a Silicon Valley powerhouse. Recently, the Cupertino-based tech giant became the nation’s first publicly traded company worth $1 trillion.

Jobs and Wozniak produced about 200 Apple-1 computers, about 60 of which still exist today, according to CNET.

H/T CBS San Francisco