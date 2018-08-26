BOSTON (CBS) — Three dogs up for adoption through PittieLove Rescue were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday morning.

Barney is an eight-year-old pit bull terrier. He was brought to the rescue after his owner suddenly passed away.

He is friendly, laid back, and loves meeting people and kids. Barney’s ideal home is with someone that is home a lot, maybe someone that works from home, because he has some separation anxiety.

Pita is a puppy that has a lot of energy and needs a lot of attention. She is a happy and social puppy but she has a few behavioral problems, therefore Pita would do best in an adults only home that already has experience with large dogs.

Pita is a rottie-pit bull mix so her new home should continue the positive re-enforcement training that she is in right now.

Beau is a five-year-old pit bull terrier. He is a sweet dog who enjoys meeting new people, loves kids, and gets along with other dogs.

PittieLove Rescue is not actually a shelter, it is an organization that helps finds foster homes for dogs in other shelters.

For more information about adoptable dogs or to become a foster home, visit the PittieLove Rescue’s website.