  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMCBS News Sunday Morning
    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:30 AMNew England Living
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMGolf Resorts International with David Camp
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Pet Adoption, Pet Parade, PittieLove Rescue

BOSTON (CBS) — Three dogs up for adoption through PittieLove Rescue were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday morning.

barney Pet Parade: PittieLove Rescue

Barney is up for adoption through PittieLove Rescue (WBZ-TV)

Barney is an eight-year-old pit bull terrier. He was brought to the rescue after his owner suddenly passed away.

He is friendly, laid back, and loves meeting people and kids. Barney’s ideal home is with someone that is home a lot, maybe someone that works from home, because he has some separation anxiety.

pita Pet Parade: PittieLove Rescue

Pita is up for adoption through PittieLove Rescue (WBZ-TV)

Pita is a puppy that has a lot of energy and needs a lot of attention. She is a happy and social puppy but she has a few behavioral problems, therefore Pita would do best in an adults only home that already has experience with large dogs.

Pita is a rottie-pit bull mix so her new home should continue the positive re-enforcement training that she is in right now.

beau Pet Parade: PittieLove Rescue

Beau is up for adoption through PittieLove Rescue (WBZ-TV)

Beau is a five-year-old pit bull terrier. He is a sweet dog who enjoys meeting new people, loves kids, and gets along with other dogs.

PittieLove Rescue is not actually a shelter, it is an organization that helps finds foster homes for dogs in other shelters.

For more information about adoptable dogs or to become a foster home, visit the PittieLove Rescue’s website.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s