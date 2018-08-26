FOXBORO (CBS) – Eric Decker’s tenure in New England lasted less than a month.

The Patriots wide receiver, who had struggled to find success on the field since signing at the beginning of the month, announced his retirement Sunday on Instagram.

“It has been my childhood dream and my passion to play the game of football,” Decker posted. “I was very fortunate and blessed to have had the opportunity to have those dreams fulfilled and to have played with such extremely talented and hard-working teammates, coaches and staff. This has been a passion inside of me since I was a little boy but I know now it is time to hang my helmet up and start a new chapter in my life.”

Reporters covering the team noted that Decker was dropping passes during practice. He didn’t receive significant time playing with Tom Brady and the first team offense in New England’s preseason games.

In his career with the Broncos, Jets, and Titans, Decker hauled in 439 passes, 5,816 yards and 53 touchdowns.

“I love football and always will. It will continue to be a part of my life,” Decker continued. “I’m looking forward to spending more time with my wife and kids. I want to give a special thank you to my family, friends and fans for all your support on this incredible journey. It’s been an amazing chapter in my life. I look forward to the future and the many adventures ahead!”