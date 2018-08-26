BOSTON (CBS) — If you choose to vote in the Republican primary on September 4, you’ll find three choices to change Sen. Elizabeth Warren for the U.S. Senate seat in November: Geoff Diehl, Beth Lindstrom, and John Kingston.

Jon Keller is taking time to talk with each of the candidates about their views. This Sunday, Keller spoke with businessman John Kingston who is self-described as the “only true outsider in this race.”

“The thing that gets me up everyday, three words: fixing broken Washington. The idea of being an outsider, bringing the appeal of bringing people together across partisan divides, across racial divides, to actually say we can work together as Americans,” said Kingston.

He claimed that Warren has “pretty much left Massachusetts these days” and is making a run for the Oval Office despite having advertised herself as an outsider just a few years ago.

Kingston also said that he wanted to bring bipartisan leadership that Gov. Charlie Baker has found to be successful in Massachusetts. “I am a Republican because I believe in some iron clad principles of the Republican party: forever strong defense, economic liberty, that the less that the government’s involved in whatever possible the more we flourish as a people…Those are time-honored, classic Republican principles that I am going to be advancing every day for the citizens of Massachusetts. But the key is…reaching across partisan divides. I’ve been doing that my entire life. I’ve got countless different initiatives that demonstrate that. My campaign is made up of senior Democrats, senior Independents, as well as Republicans, black, white, Latino, Asian.”

Kingston criticized Warren’s response to the tragic murder of Mollie Tibbetts and does not believe that she should have made a point to make it about President Trump’s policy that separated children. “The natural human response as well as one would hope a politician would be to say ‘I am so sorry’ and stay there. Just stay there with the fact it is a tragic situation. And if you are going to go further, you’re then going to talk about immigration problems relating to the security breakdown which led to this. That’s the only place you could possibly go there,” said Kingston.

Instead, Kingston, who wants to put an end to sanctuary cities, thought Warren took an “extremist” perspective.

“I don’t think either side should politicize this.”

