HAVERHILL (CBS) — Haverhill Public Schools has already decided to have early dismissals on Tuesday and Wednesday due to the extreme heat that is expected to hit Massachusetts.

The high school will be dismissed at 10:30 a.m., Consentino and Hunking Middle Schools will be dismissed at 11:05 a.m., and elementary schools will be dismissed at 11:35 a.m. on both days.

To help parents, YMCA programs will operate as planned immediately following the end of the school day.

Kindergarten screening appointments will take place at their scheduled time and location.

For more information about a specific school, parents can reach out to the school.