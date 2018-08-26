  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMGolf Resorts International with David Camp
    1:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    2:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMWBZ News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Haverhill Public Schools, Local TV

HAVERHILL (CBS) — Haverhill Public Schools has already decided to have early dismissals on Tuesday and Wednesday due to the extreme heat that is expected to hit Massachusetts.

The high school will be dismissed at 10:30 a.m., Consentino and Hunking Middle Schools will be dismissed at 11:05 a.m., and elementary schools will be dismissed at 11:35 a.m. on both days.

To help parents, YMCA programs will operate as planned immediately following the end of the school day.

Kindergarten screening appointments will take place at their scheduled time and location.

For more information about a specific school, parents can reach out to the school.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s