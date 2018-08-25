OXFORD (CBS) – Police say a drunk driver in Oxford narrowly missed colliding when a train when they drove onto the railroad tracks early Saturday morning.

The driver, whose identity was not released, was arrested following the incident on Millbury Road.

Around 1:30 a.m., the accused impaired operator drove up the tracks for a short distance. The train came to a stop just before colliding with the car.

Oxford Police said the driver will face operating under the influence charges Monday in Dudley District Court.