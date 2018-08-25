  • WBZ TV

Drunk Driving, Oxford Police

OXFORD (CBS) – Police say a drunk driver in Oxford narrowly missed colliding when a train when they drove onto the railroad tracks early Saturday morning.

The driver, whose identity was not released, was arrested following the incident on Millbury Road.

oxfordpolice Alleged Drunk Driver Turned Onto Railroad Tracks, Narrowly Missed Train

A wrong-way driver in Oxford is accused of drunk driving. (Image Credit: Oxford Police)

Around 1:30 a.m., the accused impaired operator drove up the tracks for a short distance. The train came to a stop just before colliding with the car.

Oxford Police said the driver will face operating under the influence charges Monday in Dudley District Court.

