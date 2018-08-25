  • WBZ TV

HAVERHILL (CBS) – A car was found submerged in the Merrimack River Saturday in Haverhill. The driver, however, was not on scene when officers arrived.

Haverhill Police found the car around 9:45 a.m. near a rest area on River Street.

A car plunged into the Merrimack River in Haverhill.

The owner was found a short time later at their home. They had apparent minor injuries and were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Tire tracks show where the car plunged into the Merrimack River.

Police believe everyone who was in the car has been accounted for.

The car was removed from the river. Police are continuing to investigate how it got there.

