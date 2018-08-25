BOSTON (CBS/AP) – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker praised ailing John McCain as a “quintessential American” after the Arizona senator’s family announced Friday that he will forego further treatment for an aggressive form of brain cancer.

On Saturday, the Republican governor said he has great admiration for McCain’s service to the country.

Senator McCain is a quintessential American – his lifetime of service is filled with acts of bravery, kindness, perseverance & self reflection. Like so many others, I admire him greatly and am deeply saddened by this news. https://t.co/cX78MPha0R — Charlie Baker (@CharlieBakerMA) August 25, 2018

McCain’s wife Cindy tweeted Saturday that her family has been “overwhelmed” by the support from around the world.

The entire McCain family is overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support from around the world. Thank you. — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) August 25, 2018

A six-term GOP senator, McCain turns 82 on August 29. The war hero and 2008 presidential nominee has been away from the Capitol since December.

In more than three decades in Congress, McCain became known as a political maverick willing to stick to his convictions rather than go along with party leaders — an independent streak that has drawn a mix of respect and ire.

Most recently, he has been a thorn in the side of President Donald Trump, keeping up his criticism of the White House even while undergoing severe medical treatment in Arizona.

In July, he issued a searing rebuke of Trump’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling it a “tragic mistake” and “one of the most disgraceful performances by an American president in memory.”

The strained relationship between Trump and McCain dates back to 2015, when Trump suggested the Vietnam veteran, who spent more than five years in a North Vietnamese prison after his Navy plane was shot down, was not a war hero.

