HANSON (CBS) – One of two brothers whose plane crashed into a pond near Cranland Airport in Hanson Friday afternoon has died.

Scott Landis, who was flying the plane, died overnight, the Cranland Airport manager said Saturday. Patrick Landis remains hospitalized at Tufts Medical Center.

Don Conway, the victims’ uncle, said Friday that the brothers were flying to spread their father’s ashes. Their father died from cancer two weeks ago.

Conway said Scott Landis serves in the military, flies Blackhawk helicopters and has flown out of Cranland Airport many times.

The crash remains under investigation. The airport manager said there appeared to be engine failure on takeoff.

