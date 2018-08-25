ROXBURY (CBS) – A teenager and a 40-year-old man were stabbed in separate incidents in Roxbury on Saturday night.
The stabbings occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m.
Boston Police said they do not believe their injuries are life-threatening. The extent of the victims’ injuries and their conditions were not immediately known.
Boston Police were first called to an apartment complex on Bower Street for an altercation.
When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy stabbed and suffering from wounds.
Then, in nearby Herald Park, police responded to a report of a stabbing there. Officers found a 40-year-old man also suffering from stab wounds.
Investigators were later seen going door-to-door to interview witnesses.
Police are investigating whether the two stabbings were linked to the Carribean Festival held on Saturday.
