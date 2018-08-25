  • WBZ TV

ROXBURY (CBS) – A teenager and a 40-year-old man were stabbed in separate incidents in Roxbury on Saturday night.

The stabbings occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m.

Boston Police said they do not believe their injuries are life-threatening. The extent of the victims’ injuries and their conditions were not immediately known.

roxbury stabbings Two People Stabbed In Separate Incidents In Roxbury

Two people were stabbed in separate incidents in Roxbury, police said. (WBZ-TV)

Boston Police were first called to an apartment complex on Bower Street for an altercation.

When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy stabbed and suffering from wounds.

roxbury stabbings investigators Two People Stabbed In Separate Incidents In Roxbury

Investigators at the scene of a stabbing in Roxbury Saturday night. (WBZ-TV)

Then, in nearby Herald Park, police responded to a report of a stabbing there. Officers found a 40-year-old man also suffering from stab wounds.

Investigators were later seen going door-to-door to interview witnesses.

Police are investigating whether the two stabbings were linked to the Carribean Festival held on Saturday.

Comments
  1. Franco-chuks blog says:
    August 25, 2018 at 8:24 pm

    😥😥

    Reply Report comment

