BOSTON (CBS) – Summer is slowly coming to a close with back to school right around the corner, but that doesn’t mean the fun is over.

This weekend – the eighth annual African Festival of Boston will be held on the Common. The celebration includes African arts, fashion, and food, along with singing, dancing and music.

In Tewksbury, take advantage of some of the cooler temperatures with family movie night at the town common. Monday night at 7:30, they’ll show Sherlock Gnomes with free popcorn and cotton candy. Just make sure to bring a chair or blanket.