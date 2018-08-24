BOSTON (CBS) — Rob Gronkowski made his preseason debut Friday night, though it was only a brief appearance for the New England tight end.

Gronkowski played just two series for the Patriots against the Carolina Panthers, which is likely all the action he’ll see this preseason.

Quarterback Tom Brady went Gronkowski’s way just once during the tight end’s time on the field, but the duo couldn’t connect on a short pass on a quick out on 2nd-and-4. Gronkowski appeared to be open in the end zone on New England’s second offensive drive of the game, but Brady didn’t have time to see him and went to fullback James Develin instead (the pass fell incomplete). He saw some action as a run-blocking, but that was the night for Gronkowski.

Though he may not have done much, Friday’s quick appearance let Gronkowski knock off some rust ahead of the regular season opener against the Houston Texans, which is just over two weeks away. It also gave the New England offense, with all of its new parts, a chance to see how things operate with No. 87 on the field.

It’s highly unlikely Gronkowski will play in next week’s preseason finale against the New York Giants, so chances are we won’t see him on the field again until Sept. 9.