HANSON (CBS) – Two people were seriously injured when a small plane crashed into a pond in Hanson Friday afternoon.

Rescue crews responded to the area of 775 Monponsett Street near the Cranland Airport after receiving a report of a plane crash at about 4:00 p.m.

In a statement, the Federal Aviation Administration said it is investigating the crash, which involved an Aeronca 7AC Champion aircraft with two people on board.

The National Transportation Safety Board will determine the probable cause of the accident, the FAA said.

Video from SkyEye shows a yellow plane with damage on the edge of the pond.

The two people were removed from the wreckage and put on separate medical helicopters. One has been taken to Tufts Medical Center, the other to Mass General.

It’s not yet clear if the plane was taking off or landing when it crashed.