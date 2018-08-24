SPRINGFIELD (CBS) – Ron Cross was first in line to get into the sparkling new MGM Springfield casino for its grand opening on Friday.

“I got here about 4:30 in the morning,” said Cross, of Westfield. “This is probably the biggest event in the history of western Massachusetts. I thought I would be kind of neat to be one of the first ones through the door.”

Door were set to open at 11 a.m. A procession featuring the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales kicked off the festivities at 10:30 a.m. at State and Main streets.

Cross wasn’t the only one excited to take their chance at luck at the new MGM Springfield.

“I’m just waiting for the doors to open so I can get in and hit the slots,” said Linda Randomski of Chicopee, laughing. “It’s really exciting.”

Randomski said the new $1 billion casino is “the best thing to ever happen to Springfield.”

“I think it’s going to do good here,” she said. “Rather than going all the way to Connecticut, it’s good because it’s right here in our backyard.”

Maria Montoya of Springfield said she came to the grand opening because “I just want to be here.”

“I want to go to the machines,” Montoya said.

Gregory Dill, general manager of Tap, said the most exciting piece of the new casino “is the family friendly side of it.”

“There’s so many different options,” Dill said. “We have so many things planned with the Red Sox playing on the jumbo tron for the playoff games.”